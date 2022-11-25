MyPillow Founder Lindell Weighs Run for RNC Chair

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell reportedly is considering challenging Ronna McDaniel for her role as Republican National Committee chair because she has "failed in her leadership" and because the party needs "new input to get a different output."

"One of the things I will tell you, [we] will never, ever stop to get rid of these machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country," Lindell said during his "Frank TV" livestream this week in reference to his claims that voting machine tampering cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election. "We need someone, everybody, and I would step into that, God willing."

Lindell also told National File that Republicans "need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our country."

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is also considering calls for him to mount a challenge against McDaniel.

"It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country," Zeldin wrote in a letter to the RNC last Thursday. "The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America."

McDaniel previously told RNC members that she intends to run for reelection, and sources told Politico that she has already secured the support of a majority of the committee's members.

Zeldin, who recently lost his attempt to unseat New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, wrote in his message: "Not only should the Republican Party compete in all 50 states, and ensure we are driving up turnout within our base, but we also need to go to all communities no matter how blue they are, show up often, build relationships, and advance our proposals on education, upward economic mobility, housing, mental health, public safety, and more.

"This means making sure people know what we stand for, and not just what we are against."