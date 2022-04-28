GOP's Ronna McDaniel: 'Biden Plan' Is Not Working

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, ripped into President Joe Biden’s economic plan on Thursday.

She tweeted: “The economy SHRANK by 1.4% last quarter. The ‘Biden plan’ is not working!”

McDaniel's comments came after news that the U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession hit two years ago. The Associated Press reported that it contracted by a 1.4% annual rate.

The estimate from the Commerce Department of the first quarter's gross domestic product — the country’s total output of goods and services — fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the wire service.