McConnell Rejects Biden Budget as Inadequate on Defense

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell rejected President Joe Biden's $5.79 trillion budget plans on Monday as a proposal heavy on "far-left" spending priorities but unacceptably light on defense spending at a time of heightened international tensions over Ukraine.

The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1, lays out Biden administration priorities such as campaign promises to make the wealthy and companies pay more tax that lawmakers on Capitol Hill will consider as they craft spending legislation.

"The White House budget request that President Biden published today offers the clearest possible reminder that the Biden administration’s far-left values are fundamentally disconnected from what American families actually need," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

"First and foremost, at a dangerous time, the president's budget falls woefully short on defense spending," he said.