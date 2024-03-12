×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mcconnell | ukraine

McConnell Urges House Vote to Aid Ukraine

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 03:35 PM EDT

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday urged House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"I want to encourage the speaker again to allow a vote," McConnell told reporters at his weekly press briefing. "Let the House speak."

McConnell was also asked about a proposal to offer assistance to Ukraine as a loan, not a grant. He responded that it is important to act quickly, which would mean not changing the legislation the Senate passed in February.

"The only way to get relief to the Ukrainians and the Israelis quickly is for the House to figure out how to pass the Senate bill," he said.

"Anything that's changed and sent back here, as you all know, even the simplest thing can take a week in the Senate. We don't have time for all of this. We've got a bill that got 70 votes in the Senate.

"Give members of the House of Representatives an opportunity to vote on it. That's the solution," McConnell told reporters.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday urged House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. "I want to encourage the speaker again to allow a vote," McConnell told...
mcconnell, ukraine
181
2024-35-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved