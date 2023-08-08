Poll: Most Say McConnell's Health, Age Taking Toll

A new poll found that most Americans believe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's age and health are negatively affecting his job performance.

The survey conducted, conducted July 29 to Aug. 1 by YouGov for The Economist, found that 51% of adults say the Kentucky Republican's health and age "severely" limit his ability; 26% said they were unsure; 17% said those factors have "little" effect; 6% said health and age have "no effect at all."

The results were just as stark along partisan lines. Among Republicans, 50% said that McConnell's age and health "severely" limited his performance; 48% of Democrats and 46% of independents agree.

Survey results come after McConnell, 81, recently froze up at a podium in the Capitol while speaking to reporters. While he has stayed relatively silent on the incident, one staffer claimed McConnell was only feeling lightheaded.

Days later, McConnell was heckled by his constituents at St. Jerome Catholic Church's annual picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He refused to acknowledge the loud jeering while giving his speech.

A report from CNN last month further indicated that McConnell had fallen multiple times in the past year, including one that resulted in a concussion in the winter.

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart that McConnell's decline is "sad" but also refused to pull punches.

"I think it's a shame he went so far out to give Green New Deal money to [Joe] Biden and Democrats," Trump said. "He got 10 people to vote because they needed 10 people, and he got 10 people to vote on numerous occasions for trillions of dollars. I think that's a shame."

"But that was too bad. That was a sad thing to see. He had a bad fall, I guess, and probably an after-effect of that. But it was also sad that he gave trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars to the Democrats to waste on the Green New Deal."