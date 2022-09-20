McConnell: Governors Transporting Migrants to Blue States 'Good Idea'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lauded an ongoing project by some Republican governors sending illegal immigrants to blue states, calling it a “good idea” on Monday.

McConnell gave his support to Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas for their migrant transports to Democrat-led cities and liberal hotbeds like Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“I think it’s pretty clear that regardless of what we may be debating here in the Senate, the American people are focused mostly on inflation, the crime wave that’s affecting the entire country, and the open borders,” McConnell told reporters at a press conference.

The Republican leader then emphasized the effects of the border crisis on South Texas and Vice President Kamala Harris’ mismanagement of the situation as justification for the governors’ busing and flying migrants North.

“There’s been a good deal and talk about what some of the governors have done to transport illegal immigrants up to other parts of the country,“ McConnell stated. “I personally thought it was a good idea.

“But if you added up all of the illegals who have been taken to Chicago or Washington or Martha’s Vineyard, it would be fewer than people down in Texas have to deal with on a daily basis. When the vice president says the border is secure, it’s absurdly incorrect.”

His comments are in the backdrop of DeSantis’ decision to send 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, causing substantial uproar from Democrats and media backlash.

Now, the Florida governor is reportedly planning to send more migrants outside of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, according to the New York Post.

“He should come visit,” Biden teased DeSantis. “We have a beautiful shoreline.”

As of 5:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, no plane carrying illegal migrants from Florida has taken off or landed in Delaware yet.