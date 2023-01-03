McConnell: 'I'm Just Pulling' for McCarthy Speakership

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday ahead of his turbulent speakership bid, Politico reported.

Minutes before McCarthy came up short in the House’s first floor vote, McConnell told reporters that he “of course” supported the California Republican but was as unsure as everyone else on the outcome.

“I have no idea. I don’t know any more than I read from what you guys write. I’m just pulling for him,” said the Kentucky Republican, who earlier officially became the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history.

Other Senate Republicans condemned the extended inter-party battle, which as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time appears to be headed for a fourth floor vote after no candidate obtained a majority of members’ votes in the first three rounds.

“I think they’ll eventually elect a speaker, but this is not a good start,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned. “Bottom line is, what’s the end game here? 85% of the body wants Kevin, OK?”

Graham then stated his vote for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate GOP leader several months ago was “a protest vote more than anything else.” However, he now accepts McConnell’s role as leader and wants to “work with him.”

“So, this idea that 85% are going to be told what to do by five percent is not a good formula,” he continued. “And I think Kevin’s already given away too much.”

Nineteen Republicans broke from McCarthy to vote for other candidates in the first two rounds on Tuesday. Most recently, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined the cohort who have rallied around Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as their preferred candidate.

Jordan himself has declared no intention to seek the speakership and has so far voted for McCarthy in all three rounds.