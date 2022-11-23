Rasmussen Poll: GOP Voters Want to 'Ditch Mitch' as Leader

A full 62% of Republican voters want Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., replaced as the party's leader in the U.S. Senate, according to Rasmussen Reports survey results released Wednesday.

Two-thirds of self-identified conservative voters also want Senate Republicans to choose a new leader, Rasmussen said.

More Democrats (58%) and unaffiliated voters (63%) agreed that McConnell should be replaced. Only 21% of likely voters overall believe he should remain as GOP leader.

A majority (53%) of voters under 40 think Senate Republicans should "ditch Mitch," as do nearly two-thirds of older voters, Rasmussen Reports found.

McConnell last week was reelected Republican Senate leader, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

The Rasmussen Reports survey results were similar to those in The Trafalgar Group/Convention of the States Action poll results Tuesday, when it was released that 73.4% of GOP voters want new party leadership in Congress.

Among likely voters overall, just 28% — down from 31% in August — have a favorable impression of McConnell. That includes 5% who have a very favorable opinion.

As for House Minority Leader Kevin McConnell, R-Calif., more Republicans (46% to 37%) view him unfavorably than favorably.

However, 46% of GOP voters think the House GOP conference should keep McCarthy as leader, while 38% want someone new.

A majority (56%) of Democrats want to get rid of McCarthy as House Republican leader, as do 46% of unaffiliated voters.

Among voters who identify as conservative, 42% favor keeping McCarthy, while 39% want new leadership for House GOP members.

Overall, 47% of likely voters think House Republicans should choose a new leader, and 31% say McCarthy should continue to lead.

Women voters have more negative views of GOP congressional leaders than do men, with only 24% of women voters having a favorable opinion of McConnell and just 33% having a favorable opinion of McCarthy.

A total of 33% of men have a favorable opinion of McConnell and 41% have a favorable opinion of McCarthy.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Nov. 20-21 by Rasmussen Reports and Paul Bedard's "Washington Secrets." The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.