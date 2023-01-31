×
Tags: mcconnell | biden files | rubio | congress

McConnell Defends Senate Push for Info on Biden Docs

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 04:41 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supports the Senate Intelligence Committee's push to obtain more information on President Joe Biden's classified files.

McConnell said Tuesday that the committee's chair, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and vice chair, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., had a right to urge the Justice Department for an update on the files.

"I think the bipartisan request of Chairman Warner and Vice Chairman Rubio is entirely reasonable," McConnell said of an agreement to pursue the Biden case in tandem with former President Donald Trump's own misplaced document scandal.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, further insisted that what Warner and Rubio are asking for would not clearly interfere with ongoing or potential criminal investigations into Biden and Trump.

"I hope the administration will come up with a better answer than no, which is apparently [what] the chairman and vice chairman were told recently," McConnell said. "Their request to find out exactly what kind of documents were in improper custody seems to be squarely within their oversight mission on the Intel Committee."

It comes amid fallout surrounding Biden's handling of the sensitive files, which were found at his Delaware property and University of Pennsylvania-affiliated think tank office in Washington, D.C.

John L. Smith in November was appointed as the Justice Department's special counsel to oversee the case on classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Jan. 12 named federal prosecutor Robert K. Hur as special counsel to investigate the Biden files.

Rubio insisted Tuesday that he will discuss with Warner the next steps in the Senate's response to both incidents, assuring that they would take necessary measures if federal agencies continued to block them from accessing the documents.

"The ideal world is one in which the intelligence agencies recognize that we have oversight ... that there really is no rational reason not to provide us insight into what those materials were," Rubio said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
