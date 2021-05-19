Mark McCloskey Officially Announces Senate Campaign

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who gained national attention after he and his wife pointed weapons at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his home last summer, announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

"God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob. It really did wake me up," he told Fox News "Tucker Carlson Tonight," while making his announcement to run in the race to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who is not running for reelection when his term expires in 2022.

"It seemed to me that people have to stand up. Each and every one of us needs to stand up and say we are not sheep, we are a free people," McCloskey further commented.

He also told Carlson that he wanted to correct widespread claims that he was a Democrat, saying that he's always been a Republican but not politically active.

McCloskey said he's learned, while he campaigned for former President Donald Trump during his 2020 reelection bid, and as he and his wife have continued to do rallies, "what I've learned is that the people are sick and tired of cancel culture – and the poison of critical race theory and the big lie of systemic racism."

"People are sick of it, they don’t want any more posers or egotists going to D.C.," he added. "All we hear is talk. Nothing ever changes."

McCloskey, an attorney, said he thinks people need to be active in politics at all levels and that people must be sent to the nation's capital who are "willing to tell the truth and fight for our freedom regardless what have it costs you personally, economically, or socially."

He also railed against the Biden administration during his announcement, claiming that after President Joe Biden took office "there has been the wholesale slaughter of our civil liberties and institution of what can’t be called anything but socialism."

Meanwhile, McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, pleaded not guilty in October to weapons and evidence tampering charges filed after the highly publicized video showing him with a rifle and her with a handgun outside their home after hundreds of demonstrators flooded the McCloskeys’ luxury community last June 28 with the intent of marching to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a Democrat. No shots were fired.

They said they heard a loud commotion and saw a large group of people break an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs.

The McCloskeys in April claimed the prosecutor who had been on the case, Kim Gardner, had harbored "bias" against them and asked for their case to be revisited by a grand jury.

Since last summer, the couple has attained conservative fame, including speaking at the Republican National Convention last August.

McCloskey will face challengers for the race, including from Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican who announced his campaign in March, reports CNN.

Greitens is running in an attempted comeback after he resigned from office three years ago following an investigation into allegations of sexual and campaign misconduct.

In April, he announced that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top official from Trump's 2020 campaign and the romantic partner of the former president's son, Donald Jr., will serve as the national chairperson of his Senate bid.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also campaigning in the Republican primary.

State Sen. Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce are running in the Democrat primary. Other big names, such as former Sen. Claire McCaskill and 2016 nominee Jason Kander, who lost to Blunt by only three points, have passed up on a new campaign.