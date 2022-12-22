×
McClellan Wins Dems' Nomination for Virginia Congressional Seat

jennifer mcclellan smiles
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo) 
 

Thursday, 22 December 2022 08:29 AM EST

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat, has won her party’s nomination and will face Republican Leon Benjamin Sr. in a special congressional election in February.

"Today at 4:05 AM, the Democratic Party of Virginia concluded its tabulation of the results of the Firehouse Primary held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 to elect a Democratic nominee for the Special Election to succeed the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin," a statement released by the Democrats said.

McEachin died Nov. 28 from the secondary effects of colorectal cancer.

The Democrats added: “Tuesday’s party-run process saw historic turnout with 27,900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia; voter turnout even exceeded the last state-run primary in VA-04, when 15,728 votes were cast.”

McClellan received 84.8% of the vote, while state Sen. Joe Morrissey collected 13.5%. Two other candidates split the rest.

Benjamin won a Republican Party canvas over the weekend and will square off against McClellan in the Feb. 21 special election in the heavily Democrat district, according to Roll Call.

Thursday, 22 December 2022 08:29 AM
