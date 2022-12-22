McClellan Wins Dems' Nomination for Virginia Congressional Seat

Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat, has won her party’s nomination and will face Republican Leon Benjamin Sr. in a special congressional election in February.

"Today at 4:05 AM, the Democratic Party of Virginia concluded its tabulation of the results of the Firehouse Primary held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 to elect a Democratic nominee for the Special Election to succeed the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin," a statement released by the Democrats said.

McEachin died Nov. 28 from the secondary effects of colorectal cancer.

The Democrats added: “Tuesday’s party-run process saw historic turnout with 27,900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia; voter turnout even exceeded the last state-run primary in VA-04, when 15,728 votes were cast.”

McClellan received 84.8% of the vote, while state Sen. Joe Morrissey collected 13.5%. Two other candidates split the rest.

Benjamin won a Republican Party canvas over the weekend and will square off against McClellan in the Feb. 21 special election in the heavily Democrat district, according to Roll Call.