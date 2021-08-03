Rep. McCaul Says China's Baseless Attacks Further Proof of Deception

The Republican lawmaker behind a report alleging that the coronavirus pandemic resulted from a leak from a Wuhan virology lab says China's attacks are baseless and further proof of their government's deception.

''If the CCP wants to prove my report wrong, they should release the WIV's full database of viruses they took offline on September 12th of 2019. Until then, I take their baseless attacks against this report as further proof of their deception,'' Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said in a statement to Newsmax.

The Chinese government on Tuesday lashed out at the report, calling the claims ''concocted lies and distorted facts.''

''What the relevant US congressmen have done smears and slanders China in pursuit of political gains. We express categorical opposition to and strong condemnation of such despicable acts that have no moral bottom line,'' the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on its website.

The findings from the House Foreign Affairs Committee were shared Monday by McCaul, who accused the Chinese Communist Party of engaging in the ''greatest cover-up in human history.''

"They were playing with fire," he said. "They were genetically manipulating at the lab this gain-of-function that was taking place.''

McCaul also called on Congress to pass legislation sanctioning scientists at the Wuhan lab and CCP officials who he said obstructed efforts to respond to the pandemic.

"Now is the time to use all of the tools the U.S. government has to continue to root out the full truth of how this virus came to be,'' McCaul said.

''That includes subpoenaing Peter Daszak to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee to answer the many questions his inconsistent — and in some instances outright and knowingly inaccurate — statements have raised. It also includes Congress passing legislation to sanction scientists at the WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] and CCP [Chinese Communist Party] officials who participated in this cover-up. This was the greatest cover-up of all time and has caused the deaths of more than 4 million people around the world, and people must be held responsible.''

Daszak is a British-born scientist who recused himself in June from an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 in light of his ties to the Wuhan lab.