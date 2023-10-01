Dems Marshal Strategy on Potential McCarthy Ouster

An email from House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., obtained by Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman on Sunday evening, indicates that the liberal wing of the lower chamber is plotting their next move should a motion be made as early as Monday to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's chair.

On Saturday, as Politico reports, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a likely Democrat pick for House speaker; Clark; and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California were spotted "all laughing and smiling as they walked back to their offices" after the vote to continue funding the government.

In preparation for preventing a government shutdown, the Democrats dismissed any questions about their response to a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker as too hypothetical.

But on Sunday evening, a letter from Clark to her Democrat colleagues surfaced, imploring them to be ready should a McCarthy ouster vote come up.

"In addition, public reports," she wrote, "indicate that a Republican Member may notice intent to offer a Motion to Vacate as soon as Monday. Votes related to the motion could occur at any time, including Monday, within two legislative days of this notice. If this occurs, we will have a Caucus wide discussion on how to address the motion to best meet the needs of the American people. Please ensure that your schedule remains flexible so that you may be present for these important votes should they occur."