×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccarthy | speakership | dems | vacate | ouster

Dems Marshal Strategy on Potential McCarthy Ouster

By    |   Sunday, 01 October 2023 09:25 PM EDT

An email from House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., obtained by Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman on Sunday evening, indicates that the liberal wing of the lower chamber is plotting their next move should a motion be made as early as Monday to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's chair.

On Saturday, as Politico reports, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a likely Democrat pick for House speaker; Clark; and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California were spotted "all laughing and smiling as they walked back to their offices" after the vote to continue funding the government.

In preparation for preventing a government shutdown, the Democrats dismissed any questions about their response to a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker as too hypothetical.

But on Sunday evening, a letter from Clark to her Democrat colleagues surfaced, imploring them to be ready should a McCarthy ouster vote come up.

"In addition, public reports," she wrote, "indicate that a Republican Member may notice intent to offer a Motion to Vacate as soon as Monday. Votes related to the motion could occur at any time, including Monday, within two legislative days of this notice. If this occurs, we will have a Caucus wide discussion on how to address the motion to best meet the needs of the American people. Please ensure that your schedule remains flexible so that you may be present for these important votes should they occur."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An email from House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., obtained Jake Sherman, indicates that the liberal wing of the lower chamber is plotting their next move should a motion be made as early as Monday to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speaker's chair.
mccarthy, speakership, dems, vacate, ouster
240
2023-25-01
Sunday, 01 October 2023 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved