Kevin McCarthy Fires Back at Pelosi After She Answers Newsmax Question

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for saying Supreme Court justices are protected.

Pelosi, at a Thursday press conference, answered a question posed by Newsmax's Congressional Correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt.

It came after the FBI charged Nicholas John Roske with the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after Roske called the Montgomery County, Maryland, Emergency Communications Center about 1 a.m. Wednesday, telling the dispatcher that he had a gun in his suitcase, was suicidal, and had traveled from California to kill Kavanaugh.

Duchardt asked: "How can you say the justices are protected when there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh's life? You said the justices are protected but there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh's life?"

Pelosi replied: "The justices are protected; the justices are protected. This is not about the justices, this is about the staff and the rest. The justices are protected, you saw the attorney general doubled down on that."

Duchardt then said: "But this is about security for the justices, an armed man showed up near Justice Kavanaugh's house."

Pelosi said: "We're working together on a bill that the Senate will be able to approve of ... to pass … because that's what we want … we want it to pass the Senate. So I don't know what you're talking about because you haven't seen what the debate is, that debate will be what the language is, but there will be a bill. Nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill."

But McCarthy later fired back: "I know the speaker just had a press conference in here. I'm told she said nobody is a threat over the weekend. I don't know how she can say that knowing that you just captured a person who wanted to kill Kavanaugh and his family. So, was he not in any threat yesterday? I have no idea why the Democrats have held that bill for a month?"