×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mccarthy | netanyahu | biden

McCarthy Vows to Invite Netanyahu to D.C. If Biden Doesn't

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 10:45 AM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vowed to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Capitol Hill in Washington if President Joe Biden continued to refuse to host the leader at the White House, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

"It's been too long," McCarthy told the Hebrew daily Yisrael Hayom on the first day of his two-day trip to Israel. "If that doesn't happen, I'll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House. He's a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with."

McCarthy was in Israel with a bipartisan delegation of 19 other House members to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary.

The speaker's visit came during tense political situations in both countries, The Washington Post reported.

Biden said he had no plans at this time to offer the traditional visit of a new Israeli prime minister to the Oval Office (Netanyahu became prime minister again four months ago) in an apparent criticism of his government's controversial push to gain greater control over the Israeli Supreme Court, while the president and McCarthy are fighting over the attempt to increase the government's debt limit, with Biden refusing to negotiate spending cuts sought by House Republicans.

McCarthy, saying the prime minister was in good company, pointed out that Biden was also snubbing House Republicans. "President Biden hasn't talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days or so," The Washington Post reported.

McCarthy's suggestion that Netanyahu visit the GOP-controlled Congress was a reminder of an earlier frosty relationship between the prime minister and a Democrat president. In 2015, as Netanyahu was openly against President Barack Obama's plans to negotiate a nuclear arms agreement with Iran, the prime minister arranged with Republican leaders to give an address to a joint meeting of Congress against the deal.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vowed to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Capitol Hill in Washington if President Joe Biden continued to refuse to host the leader at the White House, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.
mccarthy, netanyahu, biden
307
2023-45-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved