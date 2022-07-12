Minority Leader McCarthy Shatters House Fundraising Records

Through PACs and direct donations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has raised a record $50 million during the first six months of this year, Fox News reported.

McCarthy's latest haul makes the total amount of 2022 midterm contributions to him and House Republicans affiliated with the majority leader to a record-setting $124 million.

"Americans are demanding change, and Republicans are now in a position to deliver. I want to thank our supporters from all across the country for their generous assistance in providing the resources needed to take back the House," McCarthy said to the network.

"We are now less than four months away from electing a Republican House and firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. And we won't rest until we finish the job on November 8th," he added.

Although the money was initially provided to McCarthy and affiliated organizations, the leader's team quickly pointed out that the goal continues to be spreading the bounty as much as possible.

McCarthy has already transferred over $44 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, $5.6 million to state Republican parties, and $12.6 million to vulnerable incumbents and swing district candidates this cycle, his office noted.

Further, the McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and American Action Network outraised the Democratic House Majority PAC and House Majority Forward associated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Republicans currently have an 88% probability of winning the House in November, compared to the Democrats' 12% chance. An average of generic ballot polls by the site also shows Republicans leading by 2.1 points, 44.8% to 42.8%.