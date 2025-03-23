Kevin McCarthy: Trump Has 'Broken Democratic Party'

President Donald Trump's years of messaging and a landslide election last November "has broken the Democratic Party," leaving it "leaderless," sinking in polls, and "now fighting among themselves," according to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"It is a huge mess," McCarthy told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 77 FM-N.Y., The Hill reported. "It wasn't just that President Trump won the election – he has now broken the Democratic Party.

"If you think about it, they are leaderless. There's no message, and their polling continues to drop. They are now fighting among themselves.

Congress once again with Trump in the White House only has the obstruction card to play under the "weak leadership" of House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., McCarthy added to host John Catsimatidis.

It has left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to bring back the crowds of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to start campaigning for 2028 already.

"The real leaders of the Democratic Party right now are AOC and Bernie Sanders," McCarthy said. "Those are the two that are getting the crowds.

"I mean what you are finding out here is the House is without a leader. What has Hakeem Jeffries done? He has no messaging. He can't make a decision. You got AOC leading the Democratic Party now."

AOC's rise to leadership might come sooner than you think, he added.

"I don't know how much longer Hakeem Jeffries and Schumer can stay leaders – they're in hiding," McCarthy said. "Their own party is working against them."

The California Republican also blasted his state's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for deserting the party and now "talking like a Republican" after years of progressivism that has left him vulnerable.

"Gavin is the biggest chameleon who ever lived," McCarthy concluded.