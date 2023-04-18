GOP Objections Endanger McCarthy's Debt-Ceiling Plan

Objections among some Republicans in Congress present a problem for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in gathering the 218 votes he needs to pass a proposed debt-ceiling increase by his self-imposed deadline of next week, Axios reported Tuesday.

Republican leadership presented a proposal at a closed-door GOP conference meeting to raise the debt ceiling into next year while severely cutting spending, but more than enough party members to prevent the bill from passing refused to commit to voting for it.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a former chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said the proposal to keep non-discretionary, non-defense spending at 2022 levels is a "long ways away" from his demand to reduce it to pre-pandemic levels, Axios reported.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., added: "I think that they should go further. ... I am in favor of very aggressive cuts."

Other House Republicans are, on principle, against the idea, with Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., saying: "I just didn't run for Congress to raise the debt ceiling, so ... it's not something I'm excited about."

Raising similar objections, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said: "I really want to see some real restraints and fiscal cuts, not just promises."

Although the objections from numerous party members puts McCarthy in a bind, even his detractors say it's possible he could convince enough of them to pass his proposal.

"We're not there yet as far as I'm concerned, but I'm firmly in support of the idea we have to get a package passed and do it soon," said Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has said that "to turn it around in a week, that's pretty short order," did not give up hope for a deal.

"There are still some negotiations that are going to happen within the conference to put a little more meat around it," said Mace. "I'm waiting for more information, [although] right now I'm not there yet."