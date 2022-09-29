Poll: Majority Supports Principles of 'Commitment to America'

A majority of voters (55.1%) are more likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 midterm elections who backs the GOP's "Parental Bill of Rights," according to a new poll released Thursday by The Trafalgar Group.

Additionally, 49.8% don't believe Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy made a strong enough case as to why Republicans should earn support in the 2022 midterm elections in his Commitment to America speech, compared with 33.9% who believe his case was strong enough.

McCarthy's Commitment to America agenda, first posted online last week, contains four overarching goals: creating "an economy that's strong," "a nation that's safe," "a future that's built on freedom" and "a government that's accountable."

"We found in these numbers a fascinating gap between style and substance. A few weeks ago, we asked voters if the GOP has done enough convincing to earn their vote. A majority said no. In this poll, we wanted to see if House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's Commitment to America media rollout last week moved the needle for voters. It did not. The numbers are virtually identical," said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States.

"However, when we polled two of the key proposals in the Commitment to America, voters responded positively and showed support. Voters like what Republicans are proposing, they just don't believe the GOP sells it well enough.

"Frankly, they just don't believe that Republicans do what they say they will do. Whether Republicans convince voters of their sincerity and commitment to actually enacting the Commitment agenda — or not — in the next few weeks, will decide the election."

The poll also found that 61.8% of voters say they are more likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 election who supports the Commitment to America agenda, which includes a plan to increase domestic oil and gas production in America, compared with 33.8% who say they are less likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 election who supports it.