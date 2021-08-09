McAuliffe Becomes First Major Candidate to Require Staffers Be Vaccinated

All staffers of Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial campaign in Virginia are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, campaign manager Chris Bolling said Monday.

''In the interest of public health and the safety and wellbeing of our team, Terry for Virginia has made the decision to require full vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition of employment with the campaign,'' Bolling said in a statement. ''The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, supporters and volunteers is our top priority, and this is another important step to protect our community and get through this pandemic.''

McAuliffe, a Democrat, becomes the first major political candidate to mandate vaccination.

In late July, President Joe Biden ordered tough new vaccination rules for federal workers, including proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing.

The strict new guidelines are aimed at increasing sluggish vaccination rates among Americans who draw federal paychecks — and to set an example for private employers around the country.

''Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say, ‘If I'd just got the vaccine,''' Biden said in a somber address from the East Room of the White House. ''This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don't have to die.''

Biden's order puts him in the center of a fierce political debate surrounding the government's ability to compel Americans to follow public health guidelines.

The federal government directly employs about 4 million people, but Biden's action could affect many more when federal contractors are factored in. New York University professor of public service Paul Light estimates that nearly 7 million more employees could potentially be included, combining those who work for companies that contract with the government and those working under federal grants.

The Department of Veterans Affairs last week became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot, and The Associated Press on Monday reported that the Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15.