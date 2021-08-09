McAllen, Texas Mayor to Newsmax: 'We Need Immediate Help'

McAllen, Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Newsmax that he is in talks with the White House over immigration. But as the mayor of the U.S.-Mexico border city highlights, he needs "immediate help," now.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Villalobos stated, "look, we finally at least have a communication with the White House. They've been informing us [of]...what they're trying to do."

But as Villalobos points out, "we need an immediate help."

"I know that [the Biden administration] can stop the flow with the stroke of a pen, we can't," he added.

Additionally, the mayor adds local efforts to provide aid to the migrants are quickly becoming strained.

"We didn't have too much of a problem before, because Catholic charities and some other NGOs were able to take care of it. However, a couple of weeks ago, I'd say about two weeks ago, we started having issues. The amount of immigrants coming through, just exploded. We went from 3, 4, 500, to now, in excess of 1,800 a day."

"Two days ago," the mayor adds, "we had an emergency session, and we had to put up tents. Because there were too many people and Catholic charities couldn't take care of it anymore."

But while Villalobos says he is in talks with the White House and asking for immediate help, on Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he had a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris over talks of opening the border "completely."

"I have a call today with Vice President Kamala Harris. We are going to give continuity to the agenda that we have in common on migration issues, of course, the issue of opening the border, the support that they have been giving us, and that we thank you very much for having enough vaccines in our country," Obrador said in a press conference, according to the Washington Examiner.

"It must be said that the border is open, not completely," Obrador added, "but it has never been completely closed. However, we need to open this one, and it is an issue that we are going to discuss today."

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, border crossings deemed non-essential have been off-limits.

