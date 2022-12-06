×
Tags: mbs | lawsuit | jamal khashoggi | murder

Judge Defers to Biden on MBS Immunity for Khashoggi's Murder

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 December 2022 06:09 PM EST

A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 37, over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The judge ruled it would not get in the way of President Joe Biden's administration position that MBS is entitled to head-of-state immunity on any accountability for Khashoggi's death, "despite the court's uneasiness," The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein reported Tuesday.

"If the immunity determination was in front of the court without input from the Executive Branch, the court certainly would consider the plaintiff's arguments about whether, as a substantive matter, bin Salman was entitled to head-of-state immunity," the ruling posted to Twitter by Klippenstein read.

Saudi Arabia has been standoffish with the Biden administration after the president called the country "a pariah state" during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Leaders had refused Biden administration calls, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But, in November, the Biden administration backed immunity for MBS, easing relations some, The New York Times reported.

"BREAKING: Sad news for accountability. District court dismissed @DAWNmenaorg lawsuit with Cengiz for murder of #jamalkhashoggi by MBS on jurisdictional grounds," Executive Director of DAWN Sarah Leah Whitson tweeted in response to the ruling.

"We are consulting w our lawyers on next steps. Our struggle for justice continues."

Newsfront
Tuesday, 06 December 2022 06:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

