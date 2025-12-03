Mayra Macías Enters US House Race Amid Controversy

Democratic activist Mayra Macías launched an independent campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, vying for the Chicago-area seat of retiring Representative Chuy García, who angered some fellow Democrats by timing his move to clear a path for a top aide to secure the party's nomination.

García faced criticism from some in his party last month for announcing his retirement after the state's candidate filing deadline and ensuring his handpicked successor would run unopposed for the party's nomination in a district that is seen as a safe bet for Democrats in next year's midterm election.

Chuy Garcia's chief of staff Patty García - who will be the Democratic nominee and is not related to him - has said neither she nor the congressman stopped any candidates from filing for the seat. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Chuy García has said concerns about his and his wife's health and the adoption of their grandson prompted the last-minute reversal.

While many Democrats vigorously defended Chuy García in floor speeches, 23 House Democrats backed a resolution from Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington disapproving of García's behavior. INCUMBENT SAID FAMILY ISSUES AFFECTED DECISION

In an interview, Macías credited Gluesenkamp Perez for bringing attention to the issue and said she is eager to engage voters and let them know they will have a choice next fall.

"We can't turn a blind eye to anti-democratic practices here in our own backyard because they're perpetuated by our own party," she said. "We have to hold each other accountable if we're seeking to uphold our democratic institutions and the democratic process nationally. We can't just do it when it's convenient."

Macías, the daughter of working-class Mexican immigrants who are U.S. citizens but speak limited English, worked as a field organizer for President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection campaign and, more recently, led the Latino Victory Project and Building Back Together, a nonprofit that backed President Joe Biden's policy agenda.

She highlighted affordability, immigration and democracy as key planks of her campaign and framed herself as a fighter who will stand up to President Donald Trump's administration to protect those in her Latino-heavy district.

"Seeing the impact, or sometimes what feels like the lack of impact, members of Congress have, I did think deeply about this decision," Macías said. "It's rooted in wanting to make sure that I'm fighting so that people like my family don't feel like they work hard and they keep working harder and yet things are getting more and more expensive because of Trump's tariffs and there's no respite in sight."