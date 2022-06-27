Rep. Flores Says Pelosi Pushed Her Daughter During Photo Op

Newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores on Sunday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing one of her young daughters during a photograph taken during her swearing-in ceremony last week.

"No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!" Flores, R-Texas, posted on Twitter Sunday night while retweeting a video clip posted by actor James Woods. "I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen."

In the video, Pelosi is shown waving to someone when she glanced down at Flores' daughter, who was standing next to her, and extended her elbow when the girl moved closer to her, reports Fox News.

The photo was taken while Pelosi welcomed Flores, 30, to the House of Representatives, after she was sworn in as the first Mexican-born representative to Congress.

Pelosi thanked Flores for her "courage to run for office" and said she was "grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today."

Flores, born in Burgos Tamaulipas, Mexico, came legally to the United States at the age of 6 and became a naturalized American citizen. She has lived most of her life in Texas, growing up in the Rio Grande Valley, San Benito, and Memphis areas.

The new congresswoman spoke out last week to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, saying on social media that it is "clear that the Constitution never created a right to abortion, and this ruling rightly returns the authority to regulate abortion back to the people and their elected representatives in the states. All life is precious, and today, life won."

She faces another election in November against Democratic nominee Vicente Gonzalez.