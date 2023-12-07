×
Tags: mayra flores | mike johnson | 2024 election | endorsement

House Speaker Johnson Endorses Fmr Texas Rep. Flores

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 04:04 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday endorsed former Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her bid to win back the House seat she lost to a Democrat last year.

Flores won a special election last summer only to lose her seat in the 2022 midterm elections to Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, by about 11,400 votes. In a statement on Thursday, Johnson praised Flores as a candidate and announced that he would add her to his new joint fundraising committee, Grow the Majority.

"Mayra Flores made history last year by becoming the first Mexican-born woman elected to the U.S. House, and I am excited to fully endorse her candidacy in Texas' 34th Congressional District," Johnson said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Mayra's strong conservative message of God, family, and country has resonated with voters from all walks of life who no longer identify with the current radicalism of the Democrats," he added. "We need Mayra back in Congress so she can help our Republican majority secure the border, rein in government overreach, and restore fiscal sanity in Washington."

Gonzalez said in a statement responding to Johnson's endorsement of his opponent by saying, "That's great news. We beat her by 9 points in what many anticipated would be a red-wave midterm election. We hope she can garner enough support to win her crowded primary. This will make things a lot easier for us in November."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


