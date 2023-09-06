GOP Reps. Introduce Amendment to Reduce Mayorkas' Salary to $1

Reps. Claudia Tenney and Chip Roy are leading a push to reduce Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' salary to just $1 over the border crisis using the Holman rule, which allows lawmakers to cut the salaries of federal officials, reports Fox News.

"None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to pay Secretary Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas a salary that exceeds $1," the amendment states.

"Secretary Mayorkas should not be paid hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to continually fail to protect American taxpayers from threats crossing our borders," Rep. Tenney, R-N.Y., said in a statement to Fox News. "Thanks to Secretary Mayorkas' work, or lack thereof, there have been at least 5.8 million illegal crossings of our southern border since [President Joe] Biden took office, turning all our communities into border communities.

"If the president is refusing to fire him for his dereliction of duty, his salary must reflect his failures," she added.

Rep. Roy, R-Texas, in a statement said it's time to "end this border crisis once and for all."

"The American people have no obligation to keep paying a federal official who refuses to do his job and uphold his oath, and that's why we should zero out Mayorkas' salary," he added.

"I'm glad to work with Rep. Tenney in this fight to regain operational control of the border."

Border crossings by migrant families reached a record high in August, with nearly 91,000 arrested crossing the border illegally, according to The Washington Post, exceeding the 84,486 crossings recorded in May 2019.

The Biden administration tightened immigration policy three months ago following the end of Title 42, but illegal crossings are rising again, with more than 130,000 migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in July, according to The Wall Street Journal.