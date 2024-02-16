×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayorkas | impeachment | dhs | responsibility

Mayorkas: Impeachment Won't Impede Me From DHS Duties

By    |   Friday, 16 February 2024 07:10 PM EST

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas remains resolute, asserting that his recent impeachment won't impede his duties, he stated in an interview with CNN on Friday, reported The Hill.

"I don’t let it distract me from the work — would I have preferred that correctness had prevailed? Of course," Mayorkas told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "So, the fact that it did not, does not slow me down in doing the work that I’m tasked to do by the president of the United States."

Mayorkas faced impeachment in the Republican-led House on Tuesday, marking the first impeachment of a Cabinet official since the late 1800s. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., justified the move, asserting that Mayorkas "deserves to be impeached, and Congress has a constitutional obligation to do so."

In his interview with CNN, Mayorkas criticized House Republicans for stalling additional aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of U.S. leadership in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"The inability to continue with emphasis that leadership on the part of the United States — the uncertainty that we are bringing — only can empower Vladimir Putin, and we have to continue our leadership," Mayorkas said.

While the Senate has passed a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, House Speaker Johnson has indicated reluctance to bring it to a vote in the lower chamber.

Responding to Johnson's decision to begin a House recess without considering the Senate's Ukraine aid package, the White House admonished the delay.

"Every day that Speaker Johnson causes our national security to deteriorate, America loses. And every day that he puts off a clean vote, congressional Republicans' standing with the American people plunges," stated White House spokesperson Andrew Bates. "Running away for an early vacation only worsens both problems."

Republicans, since regaining control of the House, have scrutinized Mayorkas' border management. Momentum for a swift impeachment of the secretary gained traction last month, particularly as swing-district Republicans showed newfound receptiveness amidst a surge in migrant crossings at the southern border.

During Friday's interview, Mayorkas conceded the bipartisan consensus regarding the dysfunctionality of the U.S. immigration system.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas remains resolute, asserting that his recent impeachment won't impede his duties, he stated in an interview with CNN on Friday, reported The Hill.
mayorkas, impeachment, dhs, responsibility
341
2024-10-16
Friday, 16 February 2024 07:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved