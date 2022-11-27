Rep. Jackson: GOP House Will Impeach Mayorkas

House Republicans will impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Ronny Jackson told Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Mayorkas has got to go, so we're going to start investigating him," the Texas Republican said. "We are going investigate every decision he's made. We're going to use the power of subpoena. We're going to use the power of the purse and come after Mayorkas. He needs to go."

Jackson said, "We need to make an example of Mayorkas, and he'll be just the start of what we do in this new Congress; but he's absolutely got to go. He's been a complete, absolute disaster; and he has been the lead on making this happen, the border being the disaster that it is. Let's make no mistake about it: This could not be happening without [President Joe] Biden. Biden and Mayorkas, they are the traffickers in chief right now."

The congressman added, "There's been no accountability in the administration for anything that they have done, whether it's been the economy or COVID or the disaster overseas in Afghanistan or our border."

Regarding the crisis at the southern border, Jackson said that the Biden administration gives illegal immigrants "plane tickets, train tickets, bus tickets, cellphones, welfare, schools, health care. We're creating unbelievable incentives for these people to come here, and they are doing it purposefully. So [Mayorkas] has got to go. He is damaging and destroying this country in a variety of ways."