Mayorkas Defends Integrity of Decisions After GOP Attacks

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 05:46 PM EDT

Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the Department of Homeland Security, said Friday that he has complete confidence in the integrity of his decisions amid Republican criticisms.

While attending a Council on Foreign Relations event on Friday, Mayorkas acknowledged to The Hill that attacks against his character were "not easy to listen to" and could even have serious ramifications.

"Fundamentally, though, I'm impervious to them," Mayorkas claimed. "Because I may make some mistakes — my decisions may be mistaken. Some may disagree with them, but I have 100% confidence in the integrity of my decision."

Republicans have taken shots at the Homeland Security secretary for some time, with FOP Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas filing articles for his impeachment in January.

Last month, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused Mayorkas of being "incompetent" in leading the department during a heated exchange before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"And I will tell you, the men and women of the Border Patrol, they've never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you're willing to let children be raped to follow political orders," Cruz claimed in a rebuke.

"If you had integrity, you would resign," he added.

And Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had equally intense reactions after Mayorkas just recently testified to the House Committee on Homeland Security and Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

"You are failing miserably. ... Do you not care? Do you not have just an ounce of human compassion? ... You just sit there looking with a blank look on your face," Johnson said at the Senate hearing.

Customs and Border Protection reported 1,065,514 total border encounters thus far in fiscal year 2023. At its current pace, that could potentially break last year's record of 2,214,652 total encounters.

