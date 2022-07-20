×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mayorkas | border | immigrants

DHS Chief Mayorkas: US-Mexico Border 'Secure'

director of homeland security secretary alejandro mayorkas
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 03:32 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday said the U.S.-Mexico border is "secure" as migrant crossings have hit an all-time high.

"Look, the border is secure," Mayorkas said during remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

But the administration "is still working to make the border more secure," he added. "That has been a historic challenge."

Customs and Border Protection announced last week that there were 207,000 migrant encounters at the border in June, compared with 189,000-plus last year.

More than 1.95 million migrants were encountered crossing the border in fiscal year 2021 and about 1.75 million have been encountered in fiscal year 2022, which ends in late September.

Mayorkas on Tuesday took aim at lawmakers who refuse to pass immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for those already in the country.  

"I have said to a number of legislators who expressed to me that we need to address the challenge at the border before they pass legislation, and I take issue with the math of holding the solution hostage until the problem is resolved," he said.

"There is work to be done," he said before clarifying that "safe and secure are two different words." 

"There are smugglers that operate on the Mexican side of the border and placing one's life in their hands is not safe," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday said the U.S.-Mexico border is "secure" as migrant crossings have hit an all-time high.
mayorkas, border, immigrants
224
2022-32-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved