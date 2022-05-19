Ex-NYC Mayor de Blasio Exploring Run at New York's 10th District Congressional Seat

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio apparently isn't ready to retire his "politician" hat just yet.

On Wednesday, de Blasio announced he would explore a possible run at a congressional seat for New York state — specifically covering the Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn areas.

"Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from COVID. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle," de Blasio said via Twitter, while also linking to a website that solicits emails from potential political supporters.

"I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality," added de Blasio. "[On Wednesday], I am forming an Exploratory Committee for the new #NY10."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler currently occupies the 10th District seat. However, due to recent redistricting plans for that area, Nadler has opted to run for the 12th District seat — coinciding with his current address.

On Twitter Monday, Nadler posted the following message about his future plans:

"I believe these newly proposed lines by the Special Master violate the (New York State) constitutional requirements of keeping communities of interest together and keeping the cores of existing districts largely intact. However, provided that they become permanent, I very much look forward to running in and representing the people of the newly created 12th District of New York."

According to the New York Post, NYC's redistricting borders will be finalized Friday.

With Nadler competing for the 12th District, de Blasio and the other 10th District challengers would be partaking in an open field, free of any incumbents.

The former NYC mayor has yet to officially declare his candidacy; and yet, de Blasio already has a fan in Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the head of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

"Bill de Blasio is the most qualified progressive candidate who I believe can win this diverse seat," said Hermelyn in a prepared statement.

Citing the Post report, NYC's 10th District includes a small percentage of black voters — de Blasio's biggest support base during his mayoral years.

The new district's voting-age population is 8% black, 20% Asian, 37% Hispanic, and 31% White.

Other potential Democratic candidates for the 10th District seat include: state Sen. Brad Hoylman, state Assemblyman Robert Carroll, state Sen. Simcha Felder, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, and Daniel Goldman — the lead counsel on House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Last year, de Blasio, 61, entertained running for New York governor, before stepping aside; and in 2020, de Blasio briefly sought the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.