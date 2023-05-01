NYC Mayor: Abbott Busing Migrants to 'Black-Run' Cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams inculpated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott with targeting “Black-run” major U.S. cities as he resumes busing illegal migrants to five of them.

Adams rebuked the Republican governor after fellow Democratic mayor, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, wrote a Sunday letter to Abbott citing infrastructure concerns about relocating the migrants.

“Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors,” Adams stated on Twitter. “Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities.”

“Despite Abbott’s inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle,” he continued, adding that the federal government should step in and support the city.

Abbott has yet to confirm the claims, but Adams said the five cities to be targeted are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C.

Politico noted that more than 57,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last spring, with Chicago receiving more than 8,000. The majority come from Latin America.

Last week, Adams called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency during an internal budget briefing to stop other states from shipping migrants to the Big Apple, sources told the New York Post.

Although the city has received $8 million in federal funding to help with the migrant crisis, City Hall projects it could cost the state as much as $4 billion to provide migrants with necessary resources over the next few years.