FBI Looks at Violence Against Prayer Vigil in Seattle

A prayer vigil staged last Friday in Seattle by the Christian group MayDay USA included violent clashes that ended the service.

The event did not go unnoticed by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who posted, "We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert."

Bongino added, "Freedom of religion isn't a suggestion."

The MayDay group posted on its website that the event was intended to "stand for our children, restore the family unit, and proclaim the gospel of Jesus."

That may have been how things started, but counter-message groups sent activists to interact, according to the Washington Examiner. Nearly two dozen arrests were made by Seattle police. Some officers involved in crowd control required hospitalization.

Groups opposing the Christian event said it promoted "fascist family values."

MayDay USA is a collection of Christian ministries. Leaders said the prayer event in Seattle was intended to show support for the nuclear family, saving the unborn, and acknowledging that there are only two genders.

Some MayDay members held a smaller event on Tuesday at Seattle City Hall and called on Mayor Bruce Harrell, a Democrat, to resign, or at least retract his comments that they say blamed the Christian groups for Friday's confrontations.