Maya Rudolph Will Appear in M&M's Super Bowl Ad, Amid 'Woke' Controversy

Move over, M&M's spokescandies.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Maya Rudolph will be taking over as spokesperson for the iconic candy company, following the backlash from last year's mascot refresh.

On Monday, Rudolph, 50, said she would represent the brand in a Feb. 12 Super Bowl ad.

"I'm thrilled to be working with M&M's," Rudolph told TODAY.com. "I am a lifelong lover of the candy, and I feel like it's such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign."

Although the "Bridesmaids" star couldn't divulge many details about the commercial, she did say there will be "lots of fun" moments in the spot.

"It's a very fun pairing, if I do say so myself," Rudolph said. "I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M's."

A press release posted to M&M's Twitter account revealed the reason for the appointment.

"In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," the statement read. "We weren't sure if anyone would notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

"Therefore, we decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies," the statement continued. "In their place, we are proud to announce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph."

According to TODAY.com, Rudolph has been given the title of "Chief of Fun" at M&M's and will be helping the company and Mars, the candy's parent company, "create a world where everyone feels they belong."

The acclaimed American confectioner faced backlash last year when Mars Incorporated "refreshed" the look of the spokescandies to better "reflect today’s society," the New York Post reported.

Miss Green traded in her high-heeled boots for sneakers, while the brown M&M donned a pair of sensible pumps, triggering an outcry from Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who deemed the candies "less sexy" and "too woke."

"M&M's will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous," Carlson reportedly said. "Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That's the goal."

In a statement, Gabrielle Wesley, the Mars company's chief marketing officer, said, "Mars has delivered some of the most buzz-worthy Super Bowl moments over the years, and we're inspired by the M&M's brand being back in the mix in a new way for 2023."