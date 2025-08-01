Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred From Florida to Texas Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from Florida to a Texas prison as her lawyers seek a presidential pardon or for the Supreme Court to overturn her sex trafficking conviction, reports the New York Sun.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” a Bureau of Prison spokesman told the news outlet.

A source told the news outlet that Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, was temporarily moved to FCI Oakdale in Louisiana before going to Texas.

“She is not staying in Oakdale,” the source said. “It was a brief stopover. Officials from Texas were expected to take custody of her shortly after the handoff, and she is being moved again to an undisclosed location.”

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, confirmed the move but would not comment further.

The move was not publicly announced by the Justice Department or Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as the Trump administration seeks additional information about Epstein's case.