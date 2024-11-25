WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maxwell | epstein

US Appeals Court Won't Revisit Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Conviction

US Appeals Court Won't Revisit Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Conviction
(AP)

Monday, 25 November 2024 04:07 PM EST

A U.S. appeals court has rejected British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's request to revisit its decision upholding her conviction for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In an order on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan denied Maxwell's request that all its active judges review her case, known as en banc review. A three-judge panel on Sept. 17 rejected several arguments to set aside her 2021 conviction. Maxwell, 62, plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is not required to hear her case. She is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, and is eligible for release in July 2037.

Arthur Aidala, a lawyer for Maxwell, said in an email he was disappointed with Monday's order, and "cautiously optimistic" the Supreme Court would take up her appeal.

Maxwell was convicted on five charges for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, her former boyfriend, to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

In upholding her conviction, the appeals court cited the trial judge's finding that Maxwell played a pivotal role in facilitating abuse that caused "significant and lasting harm."

It also rejected Maxwell's claim that Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in southern Florida, leading to a 2008 guilty plea on state prostitution charges, shielded her from being prosecuted in New York.

In seeking en banc review, Maxwell's lawyers urged the 2nd Circuit to overrule a 1985 ruling that plea agreements bound only U.S. attorneys in districts where they are entered, unless it appeared that broader restrictions were contemplated.

The lawyers said the ruling conflicted with rulings by other federal appeals courts, and "stands in tension" with two Supreme Court decisions concerning plea and immunity agreements.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. appeals court has rejected British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's request to revisit its decision upholding her conviction for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.In an order on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
maxwell, epstein
288
2024-07-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved