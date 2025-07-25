ABC News: Maxwell Given Limited Immunity in DOJ Talks

Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate and onetime girlfriend of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was given limited immunity by the Department of Justice to talk freely with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over their two days of meetings, ABC News reported Friday.

Blanche and Maxwell spoke for about nine hours over the two days, meetings that Maxwell initiated with the DOJ, ABC News reported. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, told ABC News that Maxwell was asked about “maybe 100 different people” by Blanche.

The so-called proffer immunity was given to assuage any fear by Maxwell that information she gave couldn’t be used against her in new proceedings, according to the report.

"She didn't hold anything back," Markus told ABC News.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida for sex trafficking underage and minor girls. She is appealing the conviction to the Supreme Court based on an agreement Epstein secured with state and federal officials during a plea bargain he reached in Florida in 2008.

Maxwell, accompanied by Markus, held the talks with Blanche at the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Tallahassee. They spoke for three hours on Friday after a six-hour session on Thursday.

"We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that," Markus told the outlet. "Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief."

President Donald Trump on Friday said he has “not thought about” pardoning Maxwell, adding, “I certainly can't talk about pardons."

Likewise, Markus told ABC “We haven't spoken to the president or anyone about a pardon just yet.”

Blanche’s meetings with Maxwell came as the Justice Department looks to cast itself as transparent following backlash over its refusal to release additional records from the sex trafficking investigation.

Blanche said Thursday that "The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time."

The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before the panel in August.