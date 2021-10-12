Report: Twitter Denies Maxine Waters' Account Compromised

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on Tuesday asserted that her Twitter account had been hacked and "erased," but Twitter told media outlets that her account had not been compromised.

A tweet from Waters' official congressional account was sent out late Tuesday morning reading: "I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters."

The tweet itself seemed to confirm that her account had not been erased. Waters also has a personal account, and although no tweets have been sent on it since June 29, it too remained active.

Twitter told Business Insider: "At this time, we've identified no signs of account compromise."

"We can't comment on the tweet, but, as is standard, we have open lines of communication with her office and have worked with them to ensure the account is secure," a Twitter spokesperson said.

But Waters' account did delete six retweeted tweets in the past 24 hours, according to ProPublica's Politwoops project. Waters' office had not returned calls for comment to Business Insider, and it was not clear if her comment was a reference to any of those tweets.

Twitter sent the same statement to Mikael Thalen of The Daily Dot.