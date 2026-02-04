WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: maxine waters | scott bessent | heated exchange

'Shut Him Up': Rep. Waters Erupts at Treasury Secretary Bessent

By    |   Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:38 PM EST

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., sparred with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday in a highly charged exchange over policy.

The House hearing covered inflation, tariffs, immigration, and the state of the economy, and at one point Waters told the committee chair to "shut him up" as tensions boiled over.

The confrontation erupted in a House Financial Services Committee hearing as Waters questioned Bessent about inflationary pressures and the role of federal policy.

Waters, the committee's ranking member, pressed Bessent to publicly urge President Donald Trump to reverse tariff policies that she claimed have raised consumer prices and worsened housing affordability.

Bessent countered by disputing Waters' characterization of inflation, leading to several minutes of overlapping remarks.

"You seem confused as to the definition of inflation," Bessent began.

Waters repeatedly declared she was "reclaiming my time," interrupting Bessent as he tried to answer her questions, prompting each to talk over the other and cause visible frustration on both sides of the dais.

Waters then appealed to committee Chair French Hill, R-Ark., to intervene. "Can you shut him up?" she said, arguing that Bessent was eating into her allotted questioning time.

Bessent did not back down, telling Waters she should "maintain some level of dignity."

The hearing, convened to review the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, also touched on broader economic risks, including the fallout from the 2023 banking failures.

Bessent challenged Waters' claims that tariffs were inflationary, citing long-term data from the San Francisco Federal Reserve showing that duties do not necessarily cause inflation.

The clash widened into other policy debates, with Waters attributing housing cost pressures in part to immigration enforcement and its impact on supply.

Bessent reiterated that housing markets and labor dynamics are multifaceted, rejecting what he described as oversimplified assertions.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:38 PM
