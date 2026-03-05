Mass. Gov. Healey Defends Dunkin' as Kennedy Targets Sugary Drinks

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has fired back at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he singled out Dunkin' and Starbucks over high-sugar coffee drinks, posting a defiant image on social media with the message "Come and take it."

Healey, a Democrat, shared an image Tuesday that showed a Dunkin' cup beneath a single star, echoing a historic "Come and take it" flag associated with the Texas Revolution, and her post spread quickly online as supporters framed it as a defense of a homegrown brand with deep cultural roots in New England.

Kennedy made the remarks at a Feb. 26 rally at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, where he said his department would ask major chains to provide evidence supporting the safety of extremely sugary beverages marketed to or consumed by young people.

"We're going to ask Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, 'Show us the safety data that show that it's OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,'" Kennedy said. "I don't think they're going to be able to do it."

Kennedy made the challenge amid a wider push to overhaul how the federal government evaluates food and beverage ingredients, arguing that consumers and regulators should not rely on industry assurances when products contain levels of added sugar that health authorities have long warned can contribute to chronic disease.

His comments come after the release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025 – 2030, which federal officials described as the "most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades."

The updated guidance continues to emphasize reducing added sugar, reinforcing long-standing federal advice that added sugars should account for less than 10% of daily calories, even as public health advocates and industry groups debate what new enforcement powers, if any, will follow from the administration's rhetoric.

Kennedy has also targeted what critics call the "GRAS loophole," referring to the Generally Recognized as Safe system that has allowed companies to introduce some ingredients without a direct premarket review by the Food and Drug Administration, a long-running point of friction between the industry and food safety reformers.

Healey did not add text beyond the image, but the post was widely read as a warning that federal scrutiny aimed at popular consumer products can collide quickly with state leaders who see major brands as economic anchors and cultural touchstones.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, and has remained closely identified with daily life across New England, where the chain's coffee and doughnuts are a staple for commuters, shift workers, and students.

It was not immediately clear whether Kennedy's comments would translate into a formal regulatory proposal focused on sugary beverages, ingredient disclosures, or a reworking of the GRAS framework, but the rapid backlash suggested his food agenda could face resistance not only from corporations and trade groups but also from elected officials protecting hometown companies.