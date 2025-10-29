Mass. Governor Aide Charged With Drug Trafficking

An aide to Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after authorities said 8 kilograms of cocaine were delivered to him at a state office building in Springfield.

LaMar Cook, 45, deputy director of Healey’s Western Massachusetts office, was arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court on charges of drug trafficking, illegal possession of a gun and ammunition, and driving without a license, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

"The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook," a Healey spokesperson told the Boston Herald.

"The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust.

"Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work," said the spokesperson.

Authorities said investigators seized multiple parcels containing a combined 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine — 8 kilograms of which were intercepted Saturday during a controlled delivery operation at the State Office Building.

Investigators searched Cook’s office Monday night.

Cook was arrested Tuesday night while driving in Springfield, the DA’s office said.

The case stemmed from two earlier drug seizures.

On Oct. 10, authorities intercepted two suspicious packages at Hotel UMass in Amherst and found about 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Cook was the hotel’s director before joining the Healey administration, the Herald reported.

Judge William Rota ordered Cook to be held until a full hearing Friday so his attorney, Kedar Ismail, can familiarize himself with the case, The Reminder reported.

Cook will enter a formal plea at that time.

Judge Rota set cash bail at $25,000 for potential release after the hearing.

"The gentleman is looking forward to clearing his name," Ismail said.

"We’re looking forward to getting some good facts out there and getting this man home to his family."

The investigation was led by the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, along with State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and other partner agencies.

The DA’s office said the investigation might "result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County."

Cook, who had an annual salary of $115,968, was hired in 2023.

At the time, Healey, who is up for reelection in 2026, described him and Western Massachusetts Director Kristen Elechko as "two proven leaders with deep ties to Western Mass," the Herald reported.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added: "This dynamic Western Massachusetts duo will make a major impact on the region. Kristen and LaMar are well-known and trusted leaders in Western Mass."

Cook is "a major presence in the Springfield business community," the state wrote in 2023, according to the Herald.

He was the co-founder of the Back to School Brighter Initiative, which has provided children in Springfield a fresh start to their academic year with free haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Mike Kennealy and Brian Shortsleeve condemned the arrest Wednesday, calling it a "disgrace for our state" and "a total collapse of standards, screening, and supervision," respectively, according to the Herald.

"She [Healey] must be held accountable for the people she chooses to surround herself with," Kennealy said.

"Whether it’s general leadership incompetence and the high turnover among her cabinet secretaries, or criminal behavior like that of LaMar Cook, there’s something fundamentally rotten in this administration," Kennealy added.