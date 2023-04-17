Rep. Gaetz Pushes Biden to Reveal US Troop Presence in Ukraine

A new resolution forwarded by Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida would force President Joe Biden to unveil how many United States troops are deployed in Ukraine.

Breitbart reported Monday that Gaetz would forward the measure after classified Pentagon documents leaked online showed at least 29 Department of Defense personnel were stationed there last month.

"The Biden administration and other allied countries have been misleading the world on the state of the Ukraine war," Gaetz told the outlet, noting that Biden had previously claimed no U.S. troops were in the country.

"There must be total transparency from this administration to the American people when they seem to be gambling war with a nuclear adversary by having special forces operating in Ukraine," he added.

If the resolution passes, Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would be forced to provide the House with all files regarding current and future plans of U.S. troop deployment, including special forces.

Gaetz argued that the resolution should be privileged for a vote within 14 days of its introduction, stressing the high concentration of active-duty military personnel in his district.

"My privileged resolution of inquiry will better inform the Congress and the country on the true state of our military's involvement in the war," the congressman claimed.

According to sources who talked with ABC News, a small team of U.S. military special operations troops have been based out of Washington's Embassy in Kyiv since near the start of the Russian invasion.

The sources, which corroborated information found in the Pentagon leak, were quick to qualify that the team only operates out of the embassy and does not go out on the Ukrainian front lines.