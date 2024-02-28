Matt Gaetz Celebrates McConnell Stepping Down

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday released a statement celebrating the announcement that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will step down from his leadership position at the end of the year.

McConnell, who turned 82 just last week, announced on Wednesday during a floor speech that he will step down as the Senate’s GOP leader in November, citing his age.

"Father time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues would remember my name," McConnell said. "It's time for the next generation of leadership.”

Gaetz released a statement noting that McConnell’s decision follows the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel’s announcement that she will step down from her post next month.

“We’ve now 86’d: McCarthy, McDaniel, McConnell,” Gaetz wrote in a statement on social media. “Better days are ahead for the Republican Party.”

McDaniel announced earlier this week that she intends to step down from her post on March 8.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” she said in a statement on Monday. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”