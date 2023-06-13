Rep. Gaetz: Will Take Much Effort to Secure Evidence Against Biden

The claims are credible in the FBI document detailing the allegations against President Joe Biden taking bribes, but there is much work ahead to methodically track down all the evidence, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told "The War Room" hosted by Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice on Tuesday.

Gaetz said what is on an FBI unclassified FD 1023 document is only an allegation and that "the important work ahead is not to reflexively lurch into some sort of legislative procedural posture."

Rather, Gaetz said, "it is to track down the bank records, it is to look for these 17 audio recordings" of Joe Biden and his son Hunter taking bribes.

However, Gaetz said "not all of this stuff is in the United States in my belief. There's going to have to be some really serious work, there will have to be some foreign trips to go hustle it up and get the information needed for our oversight."

Gaetz said he debriefed the whistleblower and insisted "this is not some low-level special agent somewhere ... we are talking about someone high up in the system. He is one of the best sources in the FBI."

Gaetz stressed "I want to make sure that we run down every one of the leads that the FBI was unwilling to run down," insisting "this oversight work ahead is going to define whether we are going to lose the country or not."

He said a reason making it difficult to discover such scandals is that "there are special teams of people at the FBI, task forces, whose entire job it is to go find any derogatory information about the Bidens and label it as foreign disinformation" so that it won't get properly investigated.