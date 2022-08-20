GOP Rep. Gaetz Leads Trump's Florida Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump endorsed a slew of GOP House incumbents in Florida before the state's final primary vote Tuesday.

"@RepMattGaetz is a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida's 1st Congressional District!" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"Matt is a champion of our MAGA agenda, who tirelessly works to drain the swamp, secure the border, support our brave veterans, and law enforcement, defend the Second Amendment, stand up to the woke mob, and fight the never-ending witch hunts from the radical left that are destroying our country!

"Matt Gaetz puts America First, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., "is doing an incredible job representing the people of Florida's 2nd Congressional District," Trump added in another Truth Social post.

"An accomplished surgeon and a retired major in the U.S. Army, Neal is working hard to deliver quality care to our brave veterans, strengthen our military, grow the economy, fight inflation, protect the Second Amendment, and restore American energy independence," Trump's statement added.

"Neal Dunn is a terrific congressman, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., "is an outstanding representative," Trump added in another post.

"A highly-respected former sheriff, John is fighting to uphold the rule of law, support our brave police and first responders, secure the border, defend our country, strengthen our military, and protect and defend the Second Amendment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"John Rutherford has my complete and total endorsement for reelection to Florida's 5th Congressional District!"

Finally, Trump called Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., "a tireless advocate for the people of Florida."

"A retired Commander in the U.S. Navy, Scott fights hard to strengthen our military, support our veterans, defend our country, secure the border, protect the Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the radical left accountable for their colossal incompetence," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Scott Franklin has my complete and total endorsement for reelection to Florida's 18th Congressional District!"

Trump has run his midterm endorsement record to 184-17, according to Ballotpedia.