Rep. Gaetz Proposes End to Military Cannabis Testing

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is proposing an end to cannabis testing for the U.S. military, Politico reported.

Gaetz's amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670) would help address the growing issue of an increasing number of recruits testing positive for marijuana use, especially in states where it is legal.

The New York Times reported that nearly 33% more recruits tested positive in 2022 than in 2020.

Gaetz's amendment would cover those enlisting and members accepting a commission.

The amendment is not the only proposal concerning the military and cannabis.

Another proposed amendment would allow doctors at Veterans Affairs to give medical opinions on cannabis use as a treatment to patients in states where medical marijuana is legal.

That amendment was proposed by the Congressional Cannabis Caucus co-chairs: Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.; and Dave Joyce, R-Ohio.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, is proposing an amendment that would allow military members to consume CBD products that are legal under federal law, Politico reported.

Rep. Doug Lambourn, R-Colo., is proposing an amendment that would direct the Department of Defense to write a report on obtaining "modular, panelized HEMP hardening capabilities to retrofit existing facilities" and how viable that material would be.

In March, the Scheduling 6 Foundation's Marijuana Moment reported the Department of Defense said marijuana's active ingredient delta-9 THC was the most common substance that appeared on positive drug tests for active duty military service members.

The second most common ingredient, delta-8 THC, is found in a growing number of hemp-derived products that are being made available, including in states where marijuana remains illegal.

In January, Military.com reported on the results of a new Air Force and Space Force pilot program that granted certain applicants who test positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, a chance to retest and possibly join the ranks.

Based on previous years, Air Force recruiting officials told Military.com that they anticipated 50 cases annually. However, in the program’s first three months (Sept. 30 to Dec. 31, 2022), 43 waivers were granted to the Air Force applicants who tested positive for THC.