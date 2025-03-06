Gaetz Polls as Early Favorite in 2026 Florida AG Race

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who left Congress before dropping his bid to become President Donald Trump's attorney general, still has enough clout among Florida's Republican base to potentially become that state's attorney general, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by pollster Tony Fabrizio, who works for Trump as well as several Republican clients, showed Gaetz favored by 39%-21% in a hypothetical primary matchup against incumbent Attorney General James Uthmeier, reports Axios on Thursday.

However, 40% of the GOP voters polled by Fabrizio said they remained undecided.

Gaetz, with a year away until the 2026 race, has already been criticizing Uthmeier's motives in announcing an investigation against online influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who face sex trafficking charges in Romania and Britain.

Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as attorney general after facing an uphill battle for confirmation and was targeted in a House Ethics Committee report that accused him of drug and sex offenses, including with a 17-year-old girl, which he has strongly denied.

Gaetz told Axios that he is "humbled" to have the support of "so many Florida Republicans."

"2026 is going to be a dynamic year in Florida politics, for sure," he said. "Sometimes the AG itch doesn't go away with one scratch."

The former congressman has considered running for attorney general in Florida in the past, and has not ruled out a race in 2026. However, he has reportedly told others he may run for governor.

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican in his second four-year term, can't seek reelection under state law.

His wife, Casey DeSantis, is considering a bid for governor. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is already in the race and has been endorsed by Trump. However, the DeSantises met with the president last weekend at his golf club in West Palm Beach to press their case.

Uthmeier, meanwhile, has never sought statewide office. He had been DeSantis' chief of staff and was appointed as attorney general to fill the seat vacated by Ashley Moody. The governor appointed Moody to fill the Senate seat vacated by now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio.