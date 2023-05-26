×
Tags: mastriano | senate | run | shaprio

Doug Mastriano Won't Run for Senate in Pennsylvania

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 11:43 AM EDT

Doug Mastriano, who lost his 2022 gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania, says he is not seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Mastriano, currently a state senator, had flirted with the idea of making a run for weeks. Last week he had even hinted that he would make a bid for the Senate by telling the newspaper he had “crazy good news.”

But in a Facebook Live video on Thursday, he said: “We have decided not to run for the U.S. Senate, but to continue to serve in Harrisburg,” the newspaper reported.

“I know for some it’ll be disappointing, and for others, it won’t be disappointing because you’re like, ‘Who’s going to fill his seat? Who’s going to be our voice in Harrisburg?’ So at this time, at this moment, the way things currently are, I am not running for the U.S. Senate seat.”

Democrat Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania governor's race, keeping the office in Democratic hands and defeating Mastriano, last year.

Mastriano had the backing of former President Donald Trump, and the race was being watched closely by Republicans as a potential pickup.

