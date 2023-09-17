Report: US Reaches 501 Mass Shootings in 2023

In a phenomenon that continues to grow every year, the number of mass shootings in the United States reached 501, according to Axios, delivering on a trend that continues to be on par with years prior.

The latest data, as compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, paints a bleak picture of the current state of gun violence in America. The 500th mass shooting incident of 2023 unfolded in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, where five individuals were wounded. Hours later, early Sunday morning, El Paso, Texas, bore witness to yet another mass shooting, pushing the year's total to 501.

Notably, the Gun Violence Archive, an independent organization dedicated to researching and collecting data on gun violence, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the perpetrator. This broader definition may contribute to higher numbers compared to sources using more restrictive criteria.

Since 2017, the number of mass shootings has trended toward an increase. The progression is as follows:

2017: 348 mass shootings

2018: 336 mass shootings

2019: 417 mass shootings

2020: 610 mass shootings

2021: 690 mass shootings

2022: 647 mass shootings