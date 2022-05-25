Texas Shooter Bought Rifles, Ammo Days After Turning 18

Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, legally purchased two assault rifles and ammunition just days after turning 18, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The day after his birthday he bought one of the rifles from a federally licensed gun store, The next day he purchased 375 rounds of ammunition, the Houston Chronicle reported, and then two days later he bought his second rifle.

In addition to the purchases, Ramos made several indications that he intended to carry out a shooting, including a message on social media that “the kids should watch out” posting pictures of the two AR-15-style rifles on the Instagram account “salv8dor_,” and messaging a former classmate pictures of the guns and ammunition, according to The Hill.

Friends said that Ramos reportedly displayed increasingly peculiar behavior leading up to the shooting, the New York Post reported.

One friend, Santos Valdez Jr., told The Washington Post that they had played video games and basketball regularly until Ramos’ behavior started to “deteriorate.”

Valdez said that one day Ramos showed up at a park with scratch marks across his face and later told him that he had repeatedly cut his face with knives.

Valdez also said that Ramos used to drive around with another friend and randomly shoot people with a BB gun, as well as egging people’s cars.

Friends and relatives also told The Washington Post that Ramos was bullied throughout middle school and junior high, because he had a stutter and lisp.

Ramos soon began wearing all black, including large military boots, and grew out his hair.

Relatives, friends and neighbors said that Ramos had difficulties at home with his mother, who used drugs.

Due to the situation, Ramos moved across town a few months ago to his grandmother’s home.

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother before leaving her home in the morning to carry out the mass shooting at the school.